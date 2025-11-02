Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth approximately $26,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 97,226 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $9,941,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.61.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Palomar had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Taketa purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,537.64. The trade was a 1.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,957.30. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $2,414,141. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

