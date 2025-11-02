Pentair plc $PNR Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of Pentair by 13.6% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,974,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,033,000 after acquiring an additional 594,989 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Pentair by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,275,000 after buying an additional 661,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,829,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after buying an additional 541,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pentair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,105,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,209,000 after buying an additional 143,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,402,000 after buying an additional 50,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

PNR opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

