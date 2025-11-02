Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 61,056 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 48,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plains GP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 220.29%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

