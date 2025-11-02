Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday.
Get Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.1%
PDS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.
Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.