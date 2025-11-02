Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Atb Cap Markets raised Precision Drilling to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Report on Precision Drilling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precision Drilling Stock Up 2.1%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 739,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $22,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 215,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $6,813,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.34.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.