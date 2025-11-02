Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $103.10 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 6.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $103,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,972,807,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $485,802,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $458,104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.48. The company has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

