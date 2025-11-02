Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 100.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Progyny by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.70 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $55,058.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,843.12. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,895 shares of company stock valued at $179,311. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Progyny from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

