Prosperity Financial Group Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $738.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $697.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $1,086.00 to $1,117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.97, for a total value of $333,391.05. Following the sale, the director owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,760.59. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total transaction of $387,527.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,078.06. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

