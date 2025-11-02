Qorvo (QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 45.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 440.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Qorvo

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.