Qorvo (QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Qorvo Stock Performance
NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $106.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 54,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Qorvo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Qorvo
About Qorvo
Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qorvo
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.