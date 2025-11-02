QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 155,748 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.80.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

