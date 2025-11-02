Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.2% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $738.28 and its 200 day moving average is $697.96. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.
Meta Platforms Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
META has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $810.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $827.60.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock worth $153,047,009 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
