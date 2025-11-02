Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $856.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

