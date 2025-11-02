Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 635 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after buying an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $925.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.00, for a total transaction of $390,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,900,268. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,078.06. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of META opened at $648.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $738.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

