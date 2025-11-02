Rep. Dwight Evans Sells Off Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL). In a filing disclosed on October 30th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alphabet stock on October 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “PERSHING LLC” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $0 – $1,000 in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) on 10/10/2025.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Melius Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,944,208,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,317,606,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,245,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,817,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843,853 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

