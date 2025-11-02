Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,258.92. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $333.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.20.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

