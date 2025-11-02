Revvity Inc. $RVTY Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,563,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,314 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,515,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,403 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Revvity by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,360,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,060,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,282,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Revvity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.36 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

RVTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

