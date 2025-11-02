Richardson Capital Management LLC Has $182,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Richardson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.39.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

