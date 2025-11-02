Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHE opened at $33.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

