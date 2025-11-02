Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nestegg Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.76 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

