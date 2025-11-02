Sonata Capital Group Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% in the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 26,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.92 and its 200 day moving average is $284.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

