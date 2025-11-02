State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 28,695 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.3% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

