State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,204 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.6%

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%.The business had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

