State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of COLB opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

