State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. R Squared Ltd grew its position in QCR by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QCR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH opened at $74.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.79. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. QCR had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $101.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insider Activity

In other QCR news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

