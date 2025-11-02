State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%.Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About Hub Group

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.