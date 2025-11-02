State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 528,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,272,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Boot Barn by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $205.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boot Barn from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

