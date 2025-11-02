State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. This trade represents a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.3%

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.11). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

