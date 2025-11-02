State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.87 Million Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,056 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $57,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2,719.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.88 million for the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.91%. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRSP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

