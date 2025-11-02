State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATGE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 29.9%

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $156.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average is $128.54.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. This represents a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.