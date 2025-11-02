State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Impinj, Inc. $PI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.25.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total transaction of $768,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,728,549.19. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

