State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 694 Shares of Nova Ltd. $NVMI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $22,647,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Nova by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,490,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,254,000 after buying an additional 107,215 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 769,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,680,000 after buying an additional 90,830 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Nova by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 398,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,601,000 after buying an additional 88,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Nova by 4,759.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $344.64 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $361.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.23.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Nova has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.220 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.50.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

