State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Dorman Products by 961.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.94. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $166.89.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $543.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

