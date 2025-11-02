State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $33,756.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,957.30. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total value of $60,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,168 shares in the company, valued at $871,557.12. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $2,414,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Palomar Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $114.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

