Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

