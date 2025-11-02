Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.3% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $15,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $648.35 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $738.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $697.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $9,062,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,225. The trade was a 86.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $153,047,009. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

