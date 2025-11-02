Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 32.9% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 107.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.87. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $409.33.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.