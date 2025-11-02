STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM Stake Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,444 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at $7,430,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.19.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of STM opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $33.47. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.