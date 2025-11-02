Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 7.2% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Melius Research set a $300.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

NVIDIA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.66. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

