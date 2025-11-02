Studio Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.20.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

