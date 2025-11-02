United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC Shares Sold by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.73 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

