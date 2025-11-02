UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $338.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $335.00 to $338.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $423.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.