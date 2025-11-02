UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $440.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $352.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.51 and its 200 day moving average is $327.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

