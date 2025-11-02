Unum Group (UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $3.3076 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $84.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 254,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,255 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
