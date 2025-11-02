Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $417,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

