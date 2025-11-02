Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,482 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF $PRFZ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

PRFZ opened at $45.38 on Friday. Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $46.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

