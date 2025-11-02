Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 4,738 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.44 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

