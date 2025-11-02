Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 794 Shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF $FITE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FITE opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

