Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 6,003 CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,554,573.20. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $3,456,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 254,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,262,789.91. This represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

