Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.