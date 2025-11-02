Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $66.22.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
