Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,254 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 10,520.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after acquiring an additional 712,520 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Crocs by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 566,847 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,957,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 211,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,491,000 after acquiring an additional 148,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Crocs from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Crocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 1.0%

Crocs stock opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.14 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

