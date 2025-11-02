Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,764 Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF $SGDJ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,397.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $85.01.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

